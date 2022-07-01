Dr. Jayaraman Ravindran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravindran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayaraman Ravindran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayaraman Ravindran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Chngleput Med College and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Ravindran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Texas Movement Disorders Institute Inc.4931 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 420-9200
-
2
MD Neurology3120 Medpark Dr Ste 100, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 383-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravindran?
I have had many visits with Dr Ravindrin. I have returned to his care many times after moving out of his area and the service is always the same: prompt., curious and knowledgeable. I have recommended him many times since he first diagnosed me with MS in 1999.
About Dr. Jayaraman Ravindran, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1497719348
Education & Certifications
- Royal University Hospital
- Chngleput Med College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravindran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravindran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravindran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravindran works at
Dr. Ravindran has seen patients for Headache, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravindran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravindran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravindran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravindran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravindran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.