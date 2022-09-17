Overview

Dr. Jayaram Naidu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Naidu works at Dr. Naidu Internal Medicine - ORMC in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.