Overview

Dr. Jayaraj Salimath, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Salimath works at Specialists in Medical Imaging in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.