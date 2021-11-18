Dr. Jayaraj Salimath, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salimath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayaraj Salimath, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayaraj Salimath, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Salimath works at
Locations
-
1
UnityPoint Health Proctor5409 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-1071
-
2
Springfield Clinic900 Main St Ste 530, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 495-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salimath?
Efficient I appreciate Dr Salmath’s approach was so comforting. His explanation clear and at appropriate level of understanding. Outstanding experience.
About Dr. Jayaraj Salimath, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu
- 1720020308
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Sparrow Hosp/ Mi State Univ
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salimath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salimath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salimath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salimath works at
Dr. Salimath has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salimath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salimath speaks Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salimath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salimath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salimath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salimath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.