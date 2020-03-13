Overview

Dr. Jayaprada Potla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Potla works at MacArthur Urgent & family Care in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.