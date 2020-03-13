Dr. Jayaprada Potla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayaprada Potla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayaprada Potla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Dr. Potla works at
Locations
-
1
Macarthur Urgent & Family Care8787 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 120B, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (469) 291-5800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my experience with Dr. Potla. I would recommend anyone who’s searching for a Physician to go to Dr. Potla she is a Great Doctor, who makes you feel comfortable, confident, and carefree to share whatever your medical concerns are. Dr Potla is not a doctor who believe to make money but she is real human and better life guard .
About Dr. Jayaprada Potla, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Persian and Telugu
- 1659383966
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System
- Greenvile Hosp System
- Guntur Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potla works at
Dr. Potla speaks Hindi, Kannada, Persian and Telugu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Potla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.