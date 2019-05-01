Dr. Jayapal Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayapal Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayapal Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Chaparral Medical Group Inc.1866 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 202, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 623-8796
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
They got me in quick, very efficient office staff. Dr. Reddy asked lots of questions and was very through. My kind of visit.
About Dr. Jayapal Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073573903
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.