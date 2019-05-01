Overview

Dr. Jayapal Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.