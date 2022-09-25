Dr. Jayantibhai Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayantibhai Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayantibhai Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from B.J. Medical College Ahmedahad, India and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuromedicine Center, PLLC2979 W Elliot Rd Ste 2, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 615-7800
-
2
Neuromedicine Center, PLLC10440 E Riggs Rd Ste 180, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 615-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel made the diagnosis. MRI,nor MRA, did not confirm . He stated that we must have a C.T.A. As he was sure. We were returned to Canada by insurance company . Finally had the test done and confirmed what he suspected . I called him from Canada and he was very helpful. My wife finally go several coils placed to stop bleeding in the fistula, located directly behind her right eye . We are thankful for his diagnosis but more than that , the care that he demonstrated . Thank you .
About Dr. Jayantibhai Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1366444341
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital, Chicago, IL
- B.J. Medical College Ahmedahad, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.