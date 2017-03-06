Overview

Dr. Jayanti Jasti, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Jasti works at Georgia Nephrology in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Buford, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.