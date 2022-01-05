Dr. Jayanthi Srinivasiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayanthi Srinivasiah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Northside Hospital Inc - Gcsstemmer2712 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 496-5555
Northside Hospital Inc - Gcsjohns Creek6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 300, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 623-8965
Georgia Cancer Specialists308 Coliseum Dr Ste 120, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 745-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jay staff at both locations (dekalb and st. John) are very nice, friendly and caring. Dr. Jay is the best oncologist..she will explain the process to you. She is ALWAYS available to her patients and she does return calls. She is very knowledgeable about cancer. The wait time for her is well worth it. She is a jewel and I thank God for her.
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1437137015
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Hematology
Dr. Srinivasiah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivasiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivasiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srinivasiah has seen patients for Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srinivasiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivasiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.