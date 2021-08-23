Dr. Lea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayanthi Lea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayanthi Lea, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Lea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3026
-
2
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5939 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lea?
I have been a patient of Dr. Lea since June 2013 when I was referred by my gynecologist for uterine cancer. Dr. Lea is an amazing doctor. She is incredibly smart and patient focused on successful outcomes. UTSW has great doctors, but none better than Dr. Lea in my opinion.
About Dr. Jayanthi Lea, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912963497
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lea works at
Dr. Lea has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.