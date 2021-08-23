Overview

Dr. Jayanthi Lea, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Lea works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.