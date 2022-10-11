Dr. Jayanthi Koneru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koneru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayanthi Koneru, MD
Dr. Jayanthi Koneru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Islet Processing Lab1200 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7565
- 2 9000 Stony Point Pkwy Fl 2, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 628-4327
Sme Inc Usa417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 628-1215
William & Mary332 N Henry St, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 220-1246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had an ablation 09/19/2022. Dr Koneru was the most caring surgeon , he explained everything to me . I really liked how easy it was to talk to him and he answered all my concerns.
About Dr. Jayanthi Koneru, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Koneru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koneru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koneru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koneru works at
Dr. Koneru has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koneru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Koneru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koneru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koneru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koneru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.