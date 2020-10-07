Dr. Bolaram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayanth Bolaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayanth Bolaram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Bolaram works at
Locations
J.Bolaram.,MD & Associates PA537 E Central Ave Ste A, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 291-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bolaram has been treating me for depression for 3 years. He is an outstanding psychiatrist with a wealth of knowledge in many psychiatric disorders. Doctor Bolaram is personable, listens to my specific needs, and has always been available to me even when I have been hospitalized for medical reasons. I trust Dr. Bolaram with my life and I highly recommend him. Doctor is frequently relied upon by his medical colleges, and is even competent to treat other professionals in the medical field as well as the mental health field.
About Dr. Jayanth Bolaram, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- 1336251016
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Kakatiya Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolaram works at
Dr. Bolaram has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bolaram speaks Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.