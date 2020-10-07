Overview

Dr. Jayanth Bolaram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Bolaram works at Jayanth Bolaram, MD in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.