Dr. Jayanta Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bela Russian State Med University and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mukherjee works at Ohio Health Heart & Vascular in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.