Dr. Jayanta Dirghangi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayanta Dirghangi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Rg Kar Med Coll-Calcutta U and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Jayanta K Dirghangi MD PC7655 Poplar Ave Ste 360, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 752-5666
Jayanta K Dirghangi MD3337 KIRBY PKWY, Memphis, TN 38115 Directions (901) 752-5666
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST doctor ever! He delivered my baby 21 years ago!!
About Dr. Jayanta Dirghangi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1548333636
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Rg Kar Med Coll
- Rg Kar Med Coll-Calcutta U
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirghangi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dirghangi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirghangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirghangi speaks Bengali.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirghangi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirghangi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirghangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirghangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.