Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD

Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their fellowship with Med College Virginia Hospitals

Dr. Choudhury works at COMMUNITY HOSPITALIST MEDICAL GROUP INC in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fresno Community Hospital and Medical Center
    2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 459-3882
    University Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associate
    7015 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 326-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meningocele Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 31, 2017
    One of the most intelligent Dr's I've ever met. He literally saved my life. His explanations are very thought out, thorough and easy to understand. He doesn't just take the word of others, rather he finds out for himself then consults and lays out a plan. In my opinion, our area is fortunate to have his caliber here.
    Richard A. Bubenik in Fresno, CA — May 31, 2017
    About Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Virginia Hospitals
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choudhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choudhury works at COMMUNITY HOSPITALIST MEDICAL GROUP INC in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Choudhury’s profile.

    Dr. Choudhury has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

