Overview

Dr. Jayant Uberoi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Uberoi works at Chesapeake Urology in Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.