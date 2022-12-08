See All Gastroenterologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Jayant Talreja, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (101)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jayant Talreja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School|University of Virginia|University of Virginia

Dr. Talreja works at Gastrointestinal Specialists-St. Mary's Medical Office Building in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gastrointestinal Specialists-St. Mary's Medical Office Building
    5855 Bremo Rd Ste 706, Richmond, VA 23226
    Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc
    12320 W Broad St Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23233

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Jayant Talreja, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    1083821276
    Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School|University of Virginia|University of Virginia
    • Gastroenterology
