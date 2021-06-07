See All Neurosurgeons in Novi, MI
Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Garden City Hospital, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, Mclaren Central Michigan, Mclaren Oakland, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Otsego Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jagannathan works at ENT Specialists PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Deckerville, MI, Garden City, MI, Dearborn, MI, Troy, MI and Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novi Surgery Center
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi, MI 48375
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Deckerville Clinic
    3559 Pine St, Deckerville, MI 48427
    Garden City-Medical Clinic
    6255 Inkster Rd Ste 204, Garden City, MI 48135
    Dearborn Clinic
    17000 Executive Plaza Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126
    Troy Surgery Center
    130 Town Center Dr Ste 130, Troy, MI 48084
    Ashok Gupta MD & Mario Santiago MD
    30775 Stephenson Hwy, Madison Heights, MI 48071
    Jagannathan Neurosurgical Institute
    3290 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 150, Troy, MI 48084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Ascension Standish Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Garden City Hospital
  • Helen Newberry Joy Hospital
  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • Mclaren Caro Region
  • Mclaren Central Michigan
  • Mclaren Oakland
  • Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
  • Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
  • Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
  • Otsego Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 07, 2021
    I went to Dr. Jaganathan because I suffered from spinal degenative desease. at age 60. He replaced my L5 and L4 vertabra with metal and rubber discus. He saved me from a life in a wheel chair. Thank You Dr. J. Jaganathan.
    CRAIG MEZEY — Jun 07, 2021
    About Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD

    Neurosurgery
    19 years of experience
    English
    1558578708
    Education & Certifications

    Auckland Hosp
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine (Chief Resident)
    UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    George Wash University
    Neurosurgery
