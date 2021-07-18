Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayan Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayan Nair, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
1
TMH Physician Partners - Cancer & Hematology1775 One Healing Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man is an AWSOME Dr and caring human. Highly recommend. His nurse is an intelligent, sweet, compassionate human as well.
About Dr. Jayan Nair, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1932280138
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
