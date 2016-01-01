Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udayasankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll.
Dr. Udayasankar works at
Locations
Camino Medical Group701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7500
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Swedish Primary Care751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 5010, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Washington
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Kilpauk Med Coll
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udayasankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udayasankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udayasankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Udayasankar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udayasankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udayasankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udayasankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.