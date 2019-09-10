Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, NH.
Dr. Patil works at
Locations
Counseling Solutions Inc.80 Palomino Ln, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 669-7999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my 2 adopted children to Dr Patil with very difficult behavior issues and mental health problems. He was a God send. He not only treated them, but he also talked to me and advised me on how to handle difficult situations with them. It was a very difficult time and he got us through it. He is a wonderful Dr and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1144339417
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patil has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Binge Eating Disorder and Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patil speaks Hindi and Kannada.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.