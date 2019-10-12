Overview

Dr. Jayakar Nayak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Nayak works at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.