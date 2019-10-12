See All Otolaryngologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Jayakar Nayak, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (15)
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jayakar Nayak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Nayak works at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stanford Hospital and Clinics
    801 WELCH RD, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-5281
    Stanford University Medical Center
    300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jayakar Nayak, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841451556
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

