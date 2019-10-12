Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayakar Nayak, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayakar Nayak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Nayak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stanford Hospital and Clinics801 WELCH RD, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-5281
-
2
Stanford University Medical Center300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 723-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayak?
He is truly an excellent physician and a great person as well. He really helped me with previously-undiagnosed chronic sinusitis. He is the ONLY physician who would help me. I had seen many over the years, and the problem grew worse and worse which resulted in my skull being eroded and my life being in danger. I am still shocked that other physicians are so quick to "decide" on the "psychosomatic" diagnosis.
About Dr. Jayakar Nayak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841451556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak works at
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.