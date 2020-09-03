See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Weeki Wachee, FL
Dr. Jayachandra Kumar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (19)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jayachandra Kumar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates in Weeki Wachee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Partial Lung Collapse and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay P Kumar MD PA
    10075 Cortez Blvd, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 597-6600
  2. 2
    10071 Cortez Blvd, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 597-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Partial Lung Collapse
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Partial Lung Collapse
Sleep Apnea

Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 03, 2020
    I think dr. Kumar is a great doctor I had the worst lung infection I've ever had in my life the sickest I probably ever been and within a few days I was feeling better already he figured out what the problem was got to her right away I just can't say enough good things about this doctor I think he's great my humble opinion
    — Sep 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jayachandra Kumar, MD
    About Dr. Jayachandra Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427161215
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates in Weeki Wachee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Partial Lung Collapse and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

