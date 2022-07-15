Dr. Jaya Sonkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaya Sonkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaya Sonkar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Sonkar works at
Locations
-
1
JSR Health Rheumatology2121 NW Freeway Ste 230, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (409) 402-5724
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonkar?
If you want to feel like a human, go to Dr Sonkar. She actually takes the time to listens and treats you like a human and I found a lot of relief in my symptoms. She is not about making a money. Very rarely, have I seen a doctor who wouldn't want to make money from infusion and genuinely advise medications that we can take at home.
About Dr. Jaya Sonkar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871976563
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Med Branch/Galveston
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
- Lady Hardinge Medical College
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonkar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonkar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonkar works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.