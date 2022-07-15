See All Rheumatologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Jaya Sonkar, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaya Sonkar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Sonkar works at JSR Health Rheumatology in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    JSR Health Rheumatology
    2121 NW Freeway Ste 230, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 402-5724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Behcet's Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2022
    If you want to feel like a human, go to Dr Sonkar. She actually takes the time to listens and treats you like a human and I found a lot of relief in my symptoms. She is not about making a money. Very rarely, have I seen a doctor who wouldn't want to make money from infusion and genuinely advise medications that we can take at home.
    About Dr. Jaya Sonkar, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871976563
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Med Branch/Galveston
    • Saint Michael's Medical Center
    • Lady Hardinge Medical College
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaya Sonkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sonkar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sonkar works at JSR Health Rheumatology in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sonkar’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

