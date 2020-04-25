Overview

Dr. Jaya Maddur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARRIS COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT / BEN TAUB GENERAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Maddur works at Consultants in Gastroenterology PC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.