Dr. Jaya Kothapally, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jaya Kothapally, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Kothapally works at Cardiac Partners of Cooper and Inspira in Willingboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Cooper Specialty Care at Willingboro
    218 Sunset Rd # A, Willingboro, NJ 08046
    Cooper Endocrinology
    218 Sunset Rd # C, Willingboro, NJ 08046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jaya Kothapally, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    1790894954
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaya Kothapally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kothapally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kothapally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kothapally works at Cardiac Partners of Cooper and Inspira in Willingboro, NJ.

    Dr. Kothapally has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothapally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothapally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothapally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

