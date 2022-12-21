Dr. Jaya Juturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaya Juturi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaya Juturi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Juturi works at
Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-4175Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Juturi?
Very Professional and compassionate!
- Hematology
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Juturi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juturi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juturi works at
Dr. Juturi has seen patients for Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Juturi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juturi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.