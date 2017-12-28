Dr. Zwibelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Zwibelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Zwibelman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Zwibelman works at
Locations
-
1
Olathe Health Comprehensive Neurology20375 W 151st St Ste 203, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 764-5100
-
2
Comprehensive Neurology Chartered601 N Mur Len Rd Ste 8, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 642-8941
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zwibelman?
He's very clear and doesn't sugar coat things. Because of that I trust his advice more than most Dr.
About Dr. Jay Zwibelman, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851450068
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zwibelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwibelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zwibelman works at
Dr. Zwibelman has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwibelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwibelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwibelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zwibelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zwibelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.