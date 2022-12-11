Overview

Dr. Jay Zimmerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Golden State Dermatology Inc in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.