Overview

Dr. Jay Zelinski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Zelinski works at Pelosi Medical Center in Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.