Dr. Jay Zelinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Zelinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Zelinski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Zelinski works at
Locations
-
1
Jay M. Zelinski D.o. Phd PC350 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 243-0445
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zelinski?
Dr Zelinski is a patient doctor, he listen to his patients.
About Dr. Jay Zelinski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184806309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelinski works at
Dr. Zelinski has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.