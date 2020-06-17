Overview

Dr. Jay Youngerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Youngerman works at Advanced Podiatry in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.