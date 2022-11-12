Overview

Dr. Jay Young, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Newport Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at East Tennessee Colon & Rectal in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Newport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.