Overview

Dr. Jay Yoo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Yoo works at Yoo Pain & Rehab Center in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.