Dr. Jay Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Yoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Yoo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Yoo works at
Locations
-
1
Yoo Pain & Rehab Center5251 Office Park Dr Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 336-0700
-
2
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield5001 Commerce Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 325-8375
- 3 333 S 36TH ST, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 687-0477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoo?
Dr Yoo is wonderful, but staff doesn't get messages to pharmacy in a timely manner.
About Dr. Jay Yoo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1124061148
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoo speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.