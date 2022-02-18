See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Pain Medicine
Dr. Jay Yoo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Yoo works at Yoo Pain & Rehab Center in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Yoo Pain & Rehab Center
    5251 Office Park Dr Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93309 (661) 336-0700
    Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield
    5001 Commerce Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 (661) 325-8375
    333 S 36TH ST, Muskogee, OK 74401 (918) 687-0477

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr Yoo is wonderful, but staff doesn't get messages to pharmacy in a timely manner.
    Mad at this moment — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Yoo, MD

    Pain Medicine
    46 years of experience
    English, Korean
    • 1124061148
    FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
