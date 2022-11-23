Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yepuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Yepuri works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.1600 Central Dr Ste 155, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 267-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yepuri?
Dr Yepuri is very nice explains well and I’ve never had a problem with him or his staff thank you all for being there for me and my husband
About Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811007883
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hospital University TX SWstn
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yepuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yepuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yepuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yepuri has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yepuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yepuri speaks Spanish.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Yepuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yepuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yepuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yepuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.