Overview

Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Yepuri works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.