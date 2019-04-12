Dr. Jay Yasen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Yasen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Yasen, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Eisenstein College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Dr. Yasen is a true Professional, he is thoughtful and very well regarded. In addition I have never felt at all rushed during an appointment. He respectfully listens to all your concerns and that's an attribute that seems rare these days.
About Dr. Jay Yasen, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1144305459
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center, NY Fellow in Stroke and Neurocritical Care
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Eisenstein College Of Medicine
- Vascular Neurology
