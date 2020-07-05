See All Gastroenterologists in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Jay Yamin, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Yamin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

Dr. Yamin works at GI Clinic in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gi Clinic PC
    700 Attucks Ln Unit 1D, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 771-6080
  2. 2
    Cape Cod Hospital
    27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 771-6080
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital
  • Falmouth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysphagia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Dysphagia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Jul 05, 2020
    I had a Colonoscopy, around 2012-2013.. I had been suffering with on going diarrhea, for several months by then. Dr. Jay Yamin, performed the colonoscopy. When I woke up, Dr. Yamin, was right there, informed me that I had Microcolitis. That means to get that diagnosis, the cells from the Colon , have to be put under a microscope. Thus, the name. I was put on a steroid medicine for 6 months and a bland diet, also. I proceeded to get better. Now, 8 years later, I am still doing fine. Once in awhile, if I get stressed, the colitis will come back, lasting only a few days. I commend Dr. Yamin, for taking the extra time to diagnose my problem. I recommend him to everyone, I know. I did not have a problem, with his Staff.. All were helpful.
    Cheryl Balch — Jul 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Yamin, MD
    About Dr. Jay Yamin, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285617100
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education

