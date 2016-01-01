Overview

Dr. Jay Woodland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Woodland works at Evansville Surgery Center in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.