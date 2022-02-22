Overview

Dr. Jay Wittenkeller, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wittenkeller works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.