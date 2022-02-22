See All Hematologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Jay Wittenkeller, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Wittenkeller, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Wittenkeller works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer and Blood Specialty Center
    910 W 5th Ave Ste 700, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-2531
  2. 2
    Spokane Internal Medicine Ps.
    1215 N McDonald Rd Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 598-7750
  3. 3
    Multicare Spokane Valley - Adult Infusion Services
    12410 E Sinto Ave Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 755-5850
  4. 4
    Rockwood Clinic
    400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-2531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital
  • Whitman Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Osteoporosis
Acute Laryngitis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Laryngitis
Nausea
Secondary Malignancies
Asthma
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Osteopenia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Meningiomas
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Proteinuria
Rash
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thrombocytosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Animal Allergies
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Eye Cancer
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Triwest

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Dr. Wittenkeller has become my “go-to” most thorough diagnostician.
    Jerry Robinson — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Wittenkeller, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487647566
    Education & Certifications

    • U Wisc Hosp Clin
    • Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Wittenkeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittenkeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wittenkeller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wittenkeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wittenkeller has seen patients for Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittenkeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittenkeller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittenkeller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittenkeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittenkeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

