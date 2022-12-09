Dr. Jay Williamson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Williamson, DO
Dr. Jay Williamson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Williamson3501 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 747-9641
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
OK, maybe he's not a God but he's definitely a lifesaver! I am so lucky to have found Dr. Williamson after 5 years of different doctors and one misdiagnosis after another. He actually listened to me! I had my first surgery within a month and sure enough...stage IV endo! Thank you for giving me my life back!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932296647
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.