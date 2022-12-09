Overview

Dr. Jay Williamson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Williamson works at Jay Williamson, D.O.PC in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.