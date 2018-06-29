Overview

Dr. Jay White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. White works at Galen Medical Group - OB/GYN in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.