Dr. Jay Weissbluth, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Weissbluth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Weissbluth works at
Locations
-
1
Community Health Initiatives, Inc.2882 W 15th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 210-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weissbluth is the BEST DOCTOR! He is genuinely caring and has a great personality :)
About Dr. Jay Weissbluth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1659376119
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology Interfaith Medical Center Brooklyn
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- College of Arts and Science University of Harvard Hartford - Bachelor of Science - Biology
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissbluth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissbluth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissbluth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Weissbluth has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissbluth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weissbluth speaks Russian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissbluth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissbluth.
