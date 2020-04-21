Overview

Dr. Jay Weissbluth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Weissbluth works at Community Health Initiatives, Inc. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.