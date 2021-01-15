Dr. Jay Watsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Watsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Watsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Endocrine Group1365 Washington Ave Ste 300, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4704
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and very knowledgeable. I felt very comfortable and he took the time to call me to explain test results.
About Dr. Jay Watsky, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972500247
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- David Grant USAF Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
