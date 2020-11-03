Dr. Jay Walther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Walther, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Walther, MD is a Dermatologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
Jay R Walther MD628 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-1121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best dermatology in Harlingen, And staff are so nice and caring. I surely recommend him.
About Dr. Jay Walther, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walther has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Walther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.