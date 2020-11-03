See All Dermatologists in Harlingen, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Jay Walther, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Walther, MD is a Dermatologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Walther works at WALTHER JAY R MD OFFICE in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay R Walther MD
    628 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 423-1121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Rosacea
Rosacea

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2020
    He’s the best dermatology in Harlingen, And staff are so nice and caring. I surely recommend him.
    Irma — Nov 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Walther, MD
    About Dr. Jay Walther, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245230655
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Walther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walther has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walther works at WALTHER JAY R MD OFFICE in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Walther’s profile.

    Dr. Walther has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Walther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walther.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

