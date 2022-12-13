Overview

Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Wallshein works at Palm Beach Eye Center in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.