Dr. Jay Waddadar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Waddadar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stuart, FL.
Locations
Martin Health Physician Group2150 SE Salerno Rd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 223-5757Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a concerning issue that wasn't in Dr. Waddadar's field of expertise. He actually called me after 6pm to help me get a needed appointment after contacting another surgeon to ask if he could help me quickly. Unbelievably kind and empathetic. He will be my Endocrinologist for life.
About Dr. Jay Waddadar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1861545303
