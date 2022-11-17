See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Stuart, FL
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jay Waddadar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stuart, FL. 

Dr. Waddadar works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Martin Health Physician Group
    2150 SE Salerno Rd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34997 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 223-5757
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Had a concerning issue that wasn't in Dr. Waddadar's field of expertise. He actually called me after 6pm to help me get a needed appointment after contacting another surgeon to ask if he could help me quickly. Unbelievably kind and empathetic. He will be my Endocrinologist for life.
    — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jay Waddadar, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1861545303
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Waddadar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waddadar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waddadar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waddadar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waddadar works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Waddadar’s profile.

    Dr. Waddadar has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waddadar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddadar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddadar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddadar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddadar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

