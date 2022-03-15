See All Family Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Jay Vinnedge, MD

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jay Vinnedge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Vinnedge works at ST ANTHONY HOSPITAL in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Anthony Family Medicine
    608 NW 9th St Ste 1000, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 231-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mccurtain Memorial Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Mar 15, 2022
Doctor Vinnedge was very respectful, understanding, and welcoming. He scales health problems correctly, fast, and and in a perfect way. He explains the problem and solution to his patients. Love him.
Ali Alataiwi — Mar 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jay Vinnedge, MD
About Dr. Jay Vinnedge, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790340628
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jay Vinnedge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinnedge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vinnedge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vinnedge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vinnedge works at ST ANTHONY HOSPITAL in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Vinnedge’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinnedge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinnedge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinnedge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinnedge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

