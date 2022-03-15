Dr. Jay Vinnedge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinnedge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Vinnedge, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Vinnedge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Vinnedge works at
Locations
Saint Anthony Family Medicine608 NW 9th St Ste 1000, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 231-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mccurtain Memorial Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Vinnedge was very respectful, understanding, and welcoming. He scales health problems correctly, fast, and and in a perfect way. He explains the problem and solution to his patients. Love him.
About Dr. Jay Vinnedge, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1790340628
Dr. Vinnedge works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinnedge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
