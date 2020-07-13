Overview

Dr. Jay Vida, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Vida works at Southern Ocean Medical Group, PC in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.