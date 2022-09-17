Dr. Jay Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Turner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3181MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Barrow Brain and Spine2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-7750Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today, Sept. 16, 2022, I just had my 3 month post-op with Dr. J. I feel great! I'm not in complete body pain any more and haven't been since surgery. No more numbness in my legs & feet. I will now be able to get back to tennis and back to snow skiing this winter. Thank you so much Dr. Turner. You are the best!
About Dr. Jay Turner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1154558021
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Spine Foundation, Complex Spine / Spinal Deformity
- Barrow Neurological Institute, Department of Neurosurgery
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- The College of New Jersey
- Neurosurgery
