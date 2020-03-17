Dr. Jay Toder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Toder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Toder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Toder works at
Locations
-
1
Toder Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Center PC1524 Atwood Ave Ste 333, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 831-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toder?
Dr. J. Scott Toder & his staff are amazing. They are pleasant & Dr. Toder does take the time to listen to your concerns. I highly recommend this Doctor's office.
About Dr. Jay Toder, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639249956
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toder works at
Dr. Toder has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toder speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Toder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.