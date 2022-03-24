Overview

Dr. Jay Tiongson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Tiongson works at Mission Heritage Medical Group Nephrology in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.