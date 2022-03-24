Dr. Jay Tiongson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiongson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Tiongson, MD
Dr. Jay Tiongson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Mission Medical Plaza26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 250, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
I was sad to lose Dr. Tiongson when I lost my insurance, but blessed because my new Electrophysiologist knows Dr. Jay well. Dr. Jay has a great bedside manner, he listens to you, he’s patient, and he is extremely competent in caring for his patience. Dr. Tiongson’s staff are very very very SWEET! I enjoyed seeing the gals at the front desk. Thank you, Dr. Jay Tiongson and team!
About Dr. Jay Tiongson, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609082312
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Northwestern Univ Sch of Med/Northwestern Mem Hosp
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- College of the Holy Cross
Dr. Tiongson has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiongson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
