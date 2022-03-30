Dr. Temkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Temkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Temkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 3811 Airport Pulling Rd # N, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 274-0017
Ratings & Reviews
What a great MD ! Really cares about his patients !
About Dr. Jay Temkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811051774
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
